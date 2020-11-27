type here...
GhPage Entertainment Actress fights movie producer for refusing to give her a role after...
Entertainment

Actress fights movie producer for refusing to give her a role after sleeping with her (video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Lady stormes movie set after director used her
Lady stormes movie set after director used her
- Advertisement -

A movie set was disrupted by an angry lady (actress) who has been used and ditched by a movie producer. She stormed the movie set demanding the arrest of the producer.

In a video sighted, the irritated actress is seen forcing herself into the movie set in the middle of a shoot and shouting at the producer, asking why he sidelined her after getting through her pants.

In the video, she said that the producer promised to use her as a lead character in the movie if she agrees to sleep with her, which she did. And after waiting so long to be called on set, she has been swindled.

Not only did the director sleep with her, she revealed that the Movie producer also took an undisclosed amount of money from her.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Apparently, the lady came to disrupt the movie set with the aim of taking back the money she gave the producer or be used as a lead character in the movie.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Some producers paa de3!! smh

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, November 28, 2020
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
2.9mph
20 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °

TRENDING

Vanessa, I’m truly sorry – Funny Face finally apologizes to baby mama

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, after several months of ranting on social media amid his 'fight' with...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Quamina MP involved in a fatal accident

News Lizbeth Brown -
Reports reaching GhPage indicate that Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Ato Quamina Amonoo, popularly known as Quamina MP, has been involved in a fatal...
Read more

Policeman arrested after CCTV captured him stealing GHC690 coins at a bank

News Mr. Tabernacle -
A Policeman Sergeant George Amankwa at Ajumako Enyan in the Central Region has been arrested for stealing GHC690 coins from a Bank...
Read more

2 NDC supporters killed, 52 others injured in a ghastly accident at Banda

News Mr. Tabernacle -
We've been told two NDC supporters have died, and 52 others suffered different levels of injuries in a horrible KIA accident in...
Read more

Actress fights movie producer for refusing to give her a role after sleeping with her (video)

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
A movie set was disrupted by an angry lady (actress) who has been used and ditched by a movie producer. She stormed...
Read more

Tracey Boakye replies Ken Agyapong after saying his comments about her and Mahama was a joke

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Actress/Movie Producer Tracey Boakye has reacted to Kennedy Agyapong's statements that all the comments about her having an affair with John Mahama...
Read more

Ghana Commercial Bank, Kantamanto branch on fire (video)

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The Kantamanto branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank-GCB is on fire. In a video sighted from the...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News