Actress Halle Berry to pay her ex-husband Martinez $8,000 monthly in child support

Actress Halle Berry to pay her ex-husband Martinez $8k monthly in child support as they finalize their divorce after nearly eight years

American actress Halle Berry has agreed to pay her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, $8,000 monthly in child support as they finalized their divorce after nearly eight years.

The pair, who are co-parents to son Maceo, 9, settled their divorce and custody agreement, according to documents obtained by People.

Part of the ruling indicted that the two will share joint legal custody, with Berry agreeing to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support. She will also pay him “4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000” in additional support.

Berry will also shoulder the costs of her son’s private school tuition, uniforms and school supplies, as well as any extracurricular activities. She’s agreed to pay Martinez back for any of these costs from the 2023/2024 school year.

The Oscar winner and the actor initially filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage. In December 2016, a judge ruled Berry and Martinez legally single, but the exes continued to negotiate over child custody and support.

Along with son Maceo, Berry is mom to daughter Nahla Ariela, 15, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, whom she split from in 2010.