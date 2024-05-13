Actress Janet Ackon recounts how Super OD took advantage of her on their first date

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Janet Ackon has recently opened up about her sexual relationship with the late veteran actor, Asonaba Kwaku Darko, popularly known as Super OD.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Akosua High Tension on Atinka FM’s Efisem show, the veteran actress disclosed that she dated Super OD for ten years, shedding light on the intimate details of their bond.

In the course of the live interview, Mama Jane asserted that the late actor took advantage of her by having sex with her on their first date.

She detailed Super OD on her blind side and laced her drink with some substance that dazed her.

The actress said she woke up to see that the man had slept with her and warned her not to give in to any other man because they were now dating.

In her own words;



”It’s true, I dated Super OD. I think we dated for 10 good years. I remember I went out to a hotel with OD. I was 21 at that time and I was beautiful.

When we got there I said I would take Fanta not knowing OD had laced my drink with a substance. I slept off only to wake up and see that he had slept with me.

He warned me not to accept any other man, especially the people we work with because if he finds out I am dating any other man he will beat me and sack me,” – she said.