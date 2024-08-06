Actress Portia Asare exposes colleagues for sending her to Juju Man to destroy her – Video

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Award-winning Kumawood actress, Portia Assare, has exposed the dark side of the local movie industry that has remained a secret for years now.

Speaking in an explosive interview that has since garnered massive attention, the star actress disclosed that the Kumawood industry is full of evil people.

According to Portia Asare, her own colleagues sent her to a juju man to destroy her career.

As stated by Portia, years ago, Kumawood was filled with love but in recent years, it has turned into an evil fraternity.

Recounting some of her old memories in the industry, Portia revealed that they all ate together when they went on set but now, she’s afraid because of juju.

She also narrated how some of her collages plotted against her and her months-old baby while she was on set shooting a movie.

Source:GHpage

