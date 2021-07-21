type here...
Actress Yvonne Nelson reportedly ties the knot secretly (Photo)

By Kweku Derrick
Actress and producer Yvonne Nelson has tied the knot to an unknown man in a very private wedding, reports say.

Media personality and actress Regina Adu Safowaah broke the news brought by sending a congratulatory message to the mother-of-one.

She also lauded Yvonne for keeping her nuptial private from the public and paparazzi.

Adu Safowaah shared a picture of Yvonne on her Instagram with the caption: “Congratulations, odo. I love you. Privacy wins.”#HappyMarriedlife.“

Check out a screenshot below

The venue of the wedding ceremony and who she got married to is not known yet.

Source:GHPage

