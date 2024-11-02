Adabraka: Armed robbers fire gunshots into the air as they flee with sacks of money

A daring armed robbery incident happened just a few minutes ago in Adabraka, Accra.

According to reports, the armed robbers hijacked a car in broad daylight and seized sacks containing cash.

Armed Robbers

According to an eyewitness, the attackers added to the chaos by tossing what appeared to be money into the air making the bystanders scramble for them.



In a trending video, the robbers can be seen firing live rounds into the air.

The Police are investigating the incident, but details regarding the suspects and the stolen amount remain unconfirmed.

