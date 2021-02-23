- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah and chop bar sofo has passed a very controversial comment in relation to creation.

The book of Genesis in the bible talks about creation and how man and God became separated because of disobedience on the part of Eve.

The bible makes it clear that God told man to eat from all the fruit in the garden aprt from one tree was is located in the Garden of Eden.

In recent times a lot of preachers have asserted that the tree being reffered to in the Bible is the private part of a woman.

Ajagurah happens to be one of these pastors who believe God was referring to the private part of Eve indicating that the private part is at the middle of every human being.

According to him, the serpent was the one who impregnanted Eve but Adam had no option than to accept the pregnancy that gave birth to Cain.

He passed this comment while granting an interview to GhPage TV at his church premisies.

Watch the interview below:

We are all aware of the bible story that tells us we are all descendants of Adam and Eve and this new claims from Ajagurajah open the doors of questions for him to answer.