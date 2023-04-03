type here...
Funny video of Addo D cutting his birthday cake leaves many laughing

By Bra Stash
Addo D cutting his birthday cake
A funny video of President Akufo-Addo cutting his 79th birthday cake has left many laughing.

Akfo-Addo, born March 29, 1944, turned 79 a few days ago.

At a small gathering to celebrate the milestone, Addo D was asked to first blow off the candles and cut the cake.

The vigour with which he used to blow the flames of the candle but failed to quench them even after a second attempt was a moment of altruism.

Addo D cutting his birthday cake
His wife had to help him cut the cake, and when she thought he could carry on, she soon realized he could not hold on to the knife.

Vice President Bawumia and other dignitaries were present to celebrate President Akufo-Addo’s 79th birthday.

Many reacted to the video by funnily stating how age was catching up on Addo D and why they believe he was a replica of Nigeria’s Tinubu in the video.

