Adebayor humiliated me on social media – Dillish Mathews

By Qwame Benedict
The ex-girlfriend of Togolese footballer Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, Dillish Mathews has for the first time opened up on why she broke up with the footballer.

She spoke about it after a fan in a question and answer session sort to find out from her on the basis why she broke up with the former Arsenal skipper.

The fan asked if Adebayor had ever cheated on her since they started dating some years ago.

“Did your ex-boyfriend cheat on you?” the fan quizzed.

But Dillish in her reply revealed that none of them cheated in the relationship but they broke up because the footballer was always humilating her on the internet.

“It’s really none of Yale’s business, but I’d like to make this clear; Nobody cheated please. I left cos I got tired of the way I was being humiliated by him on the net”.

She concluded that; “Please send this to all the chat groups”.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City broke up with Namibian Dillish Mathews and afterwards both deleted each other pictures from Instagram. Adebayor after hours of the break took to Instagram to announce her new lover. … So disrespectful mxm @e_adebayor.” lvrdeeishh: “Really liked you and dillish together.

Source:Ghpage

