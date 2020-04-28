- Advertisement -

Togolese International and best friend to Funny Face, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor has pledged his full-time support to the comic actor in his fight against Lil Win, Kalybos, and others.

This morning comic actor Funny Face took to his Instagram handle to lash out at his colleagues in the ‘fooling’ industry over something they did to him.

According to Funny Face, despite all the good things he has done for Bismark The Joke including bringing him unto his comedy series ‘Cow and Chicken’, he is going about disgracing him and claiming ownership of the series.

Funny Face also revealed he went as far as giving his girlfriend to Kalybos to sleep with but yet still, he goes around scheming with people to bring him down.

Funny Face claims Lilwin has proven he hates him and even takes him to juju to make sure he falls but God is on his side.

In a new twist Adebayor has in the comment section has stated that he is ready to join forces with his brother Funny Face to fight his enemies.

He commented: “Bro, I’m right behind you with the guns”

