Togolese international superstar Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor has finaly let the cat out of the bag in connection to his failed relationship with BBA star Dilish Mathews.

Earliar, the two unfollowed themselves on social media making their fan wonder why they would unfollow each other.

People started raising questions as to what actually led to their break up.

In a question and answer section with Dillish Mathews, she was asked about who cheated in the relationship but she responded that none of them cheated in the relationship.

However, Adebayor has come out yesterday to accuse Dillish of a number of things, including deception and cheating.

In an Instagram stories session dubbed #PayBackFriday, Adebayor said he’ll be narrating short stories to see what his fans think about it.

He told the story of a girlfriend who lied that she was travelling to Namibia only for him to discover she was in Angola and when asked, she said she “doesn’t know how she got there”.

He also claimed the same girlfriend introduced a man to him as her uncle but he discovered months later that he’s not related to her.

He also recounted sending money to the girlfriend to share to her family only to discover her family got nothing and she shared it amongst her friends.

