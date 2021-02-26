Adebayor visits Funny Face for the first time after neglecting him for months (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Former Arsenal skipper and Togolese International Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor has paid a special visit to his best friend Nana Yaw Oduro Benson popularly known as Funny Face.

Funny Face is currently receiving medical attention at the Psychiatric hospital after a court-ordered him to check-in for two weeks.

It been almost a week since he got admitted at the hospital and so far some people have paid a visit to him.

Earlier this week, his baby mama and some friends paid a visit to him kind courtesy Kwaku Manu.

Well, Adebayor has become the latest person to visit him at the mental facility once again with the help of Kumawood actor turned vlogger Kwaku Manu.

Watch the video of when Adebayor

The self-acclaimed Children President has a week more to stay at the Psychiatric hospital.