type here...
GhPage Entertainment Adebayor visits Funny Face for the first time after neglecting him for...
Entertainment

Adebayor visits Funny Face for the first time after neglecting him for months (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Adebayor visits Funny Face for the first time after neglecting him for months
Adebayor and Funny Face
- Advertisement -

Former Arsenal skipper and Togolese International Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor has paid a special visit to his best friend Nana Yaw Oduro Benson popularly known as Funny Face.

Funny Face is currently receiving medical attention at the Psychiatric hospital after a court-ordered him to check-in for two weeks.

It been almost a week since he got admitted at the hospital and so far some people have paid a visit to him.

Earlier this week, his baby mama and some friends paid a visit to him kind courtesy Kwaku Manu.

Well, Adebayor has become the latest person to visit him at the mental facility once again with the help of Kumawood actor turned vlogger Kwaku Manu.

Watch the video of when Adebayor

The self-acclaimed Children President has a week more to stay at the Psychiatric hospital.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, February 26, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
100 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News