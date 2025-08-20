Adelheid Babatz Nyarko London’s father speaks

The father of the late senior midwife and newly qualified lawyer, Adelheid Babatz Nyarko London, has recounted his final conversation with his daughter before her sudden passing.

In an emotional interview with GH Page TV, Abusuapanin Otuo Kwabena Acheampong revealed that he had spoken to Adelheid only days before her death, unaware of the severity of her condition.

“I called her last Wednesday, but I didn’t know she was unwell. It was during our conversation that she told me she was not feeling well and was at home. She assured me that she had taken her medicine, and I encouraged her to keep taking it and call me when she felt better,” Acheampong said.

He further disclosed that Adelheid had been under his care since 2019, following the death of his elder brother, who was her biological father. According to him, he stepped into the role of a father figure for her and had remained a central part of her life until her passing.

The news of Adelheid’s demise has left family, friends, and colleagues devastated, as many continue to mourn the loss of a promising young woman whose career in both healthcare and law inspired many.