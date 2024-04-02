Adenta: Guy receives severe beaatings for allegedly stealing the manhood of another man (Video)

- Advertisement -

The missing penis pandemic has hit Ghana as a lot of cases of men losing their genitals after contact with supposed sakawa people have consistently been in the news since last week.

Recall that last week, it was reported that about 9 men had lost their penises in Kasoa.

As the case is still under investigation, a guy has been nabbed at Adenta for allegedly stealing the penis of another man.

In the trending video, some eyewitnesses were filmed hitting him with blows and also slapping him.

As heckled by one of the mobs, the guy had supposedly made the penis of his victim vanish.

