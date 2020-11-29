type here...
GhPage Entertainment Adepa wins MTN Hitmaker Season 9 - Walks away with GH¢120,000 recording...
Entertainment

Adepa wins MTN Hitmaker Season 9 – Walks away with GH¢120,000 recording deal

By Mr. Tabernacle
Adepa
Adepa
- Advertisement -

MTN Hitmaker Season 9 has successfully come to an end in a grand-style, with Adepa emerging as the winner. The program went down on 28th November 2020.

Adepa
Adepa

Adepa has been one of the outstanding performers in this season’s contest with some consistent stage performances and exceptional stagecraft.

Adepa, who was the favorite of many of the fans and ardent followers of the MTN hitmaker season 9 show, at the grand-finale gave her best shot with her magical voice.

Emerging as the winner, Adepa walks away with GH¢120,000.00 recording deal. Other winners and their prizes below;

1st Runner-Up – Kobby Tuesday, the surprise package in this season’s competition, takes home Ghc20,000.

2nd Runner-Up – Gabinova GHc15,000 and the 3rd Runner-Up – Achiaa goes home with a cash prize of Ghc10,000.

The show, which started with 12 contestants, saw each of them battling it out and proving their worth via series of thrilling performances.

After several weeks of thrilling fans with non-stop musical performances, the contestants were left with only four, namely, Adepa, Kobby Tuesday, Gabinova, and Achiaa, who pulled through to the grand finale.

This year’s music reality show under the theme “Unlock your flow” had Kaywa, Eazzy, Okyeame Kuami, and Richie Mensah as Judges. Rev Erskine and Sika Osei hosted the final show.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Congratulations, Adepa, and all the runner-ups. It’s time to shine bright like a diamond.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, November 29, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
2.2mph
75 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °

TRENDING

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Ghana Commercial Bank, Kantamanto branch on fire (video)

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The Kantamanto branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank-GCB is on fire. In a video sighted from the scene, the...
Read more

Actress fights movie producer for refusing to give her a role after sleeping with her (video)

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
A movie set was disrupted by an angry lady (actress) who has been used and ditched by a movie producer. She stormed...
Read more

Policeman arrested after CCTV captured him stealing GHC690 coins at a bank

News Mr. Tabernacle -
A Policeman Sergeant George Amankwa at Ajumako Enyan in the Central Region has been arrested for stealing GHC690 coins from a Bank...
Read more

John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan in a near fight at 3FM constituency debate

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
One constituency to look out for in this year's (2020) general elections is the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. The...
Read more

Vanessa, I’m truly sorry – Funny Face finally apologizes to baby mama

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, after several months of ranting on social media amid his 'fight' with...
Read more

Rev Obofour’s translator fires critics over claims she endorsed cheating in marriage

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
An angry female translator for Rev Obofour has reacted to the social media backlash received over the latter's sermon on cheating at...
Read more

Akufo-Addo wanted me to investigate Mahama after he became NDC flagbearer – Martin Amidu

News Mr. Tabernacle -
The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has revealed that President Nana Akufo-Addo wanted him to probe former President John Mahama after winning...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News