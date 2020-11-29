Adepa wins MTN Hitmaker Season 9 – Walks away with GH¢120,000 recording deal

- Advertisement -

MTN Hitmaker Season 9 has successfully come to an end in a grand-style, with Adepa emerging as the winner. The program went down on 28th November 2020.

Adepa

Adepa has been one of the outstanding performers in this season’s contest with some consistent stage performances and exceptional stagecraft.

Adepa, who was the favorite of many of the fans and ardent followers of the MTN hitmaker season 9 show, at the grand-finale gave her best shot with her magical voice.

Emerging as the winner, Adepa walks away with GH¢120,000.00 recording deal. Other winners and their prizes below;

1st Runner-Up – Kobby Tuesday, the surprise package in this season’s competition, takes home Ghc20,000.

2nd Runner-Up – Gabinova GHc15,000 and the 3rd Runner-Up – Achiaa goes home with a cash prize of Ghc10,000.

The show, which started with 12 contestants, saw each of them battling it out and proving their worth via series of thrilling performances.

After several weeks of thrilling fans with non-stop musical performances, the contestants were left with only four, namely, Adepa, Kobby Tuesday, Gabinova, and Achiaa, who pulled through to the grand finale.

This year’s music reality show under the theme “Unlock your flow” had Kaywa, Eazzy, Okyeame Kuami, and Richie Mensah as Judges. Rev Erskine and Sika Osei hosted the final show.

Congratulations, Adepa, and all the runner-ups. It’s time to shine bright like a diamond.