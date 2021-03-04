- Advertisement -

Sensational singer Adina shared her experience after successfully undergoing surgery on her official Twitter page.

The ‘Too late’ wordsmith recounted how she checked into the the Tema Women’s Hospital a fortnight ago to get the procedure done.

From the video she posted, she underwent surgery to remove her fibroids and is currently recovering from it.

Her pst was captioned, ”Exactly two weeks ago today I checked into Tema Women’s Hospital to undergo surgery to have Fibroids removed. A HUGE thanks to the surgeons, doctors and hospital staff for making the process more relaxed than I thought it would be! Grateful for a successful procedure and an ongoing smooth road to recovery. Happy to be able to share my story.”

Adina undergoes surgery to get her fibroids removed and shares video of her experience pic.twitter.com/AmpbKX3N9e — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) March 4, 2021

It is good to know that the songstress is well and on her way to recovery.