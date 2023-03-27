type here...
Adinkra Pie CEO accused of allegedly impregnating his house help

By Armani Brooklyn
The astute businessman made it into the headlines after a Kumasi-based lady stormed the internet to accuse him of impregnating her and refusing to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

Although Barima Osei is yet to react to the disturbing rumours but a new report which has also taken over social media trends alleges that he’s responsible for the pregnancy of one of his female house helps.

According to a social media user who contacted notorious IG blogger, Tutugyagonline to share the yet-to-be-authenticated rumour with her.

Lady storms the internet to claim she's pregnant for Adinkra Pie CEO

After Barima Osei completed his house in Accra, he allegedly went to Apagyfiem to beg Nana Durowaa for one of his maids.

Nana Dorowaa reportedly accepted his plea and gave him one of her beautiful maids to assist Barima Osei inside his Accra mansion.

Just 5 months after the lady went to stay with Barima Osei, he allegedly impregnated her and brought her back to Kumasi.

This report could be false hence we are digging deep for more evidence. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

Anita Sefa Bokaye has also kept mute of her hubby’s trending infidelity reports

