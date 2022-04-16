- Advertisement -

As we earlier reported, an audio circulating on social media claims that Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband Barima Osei Mensah are already having issues in their 5-month old marriage.

An unknown man who is behind the tape said Anita paid for the wedding to make her ex and baby daddy, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite jealous. It’s unclear whether she took full responsibility for the ceremony or partial.

At one point in the leaked tape obtained by GHPage, the informant said that ever since the couple got hitched, there’s not been peace in their home as the marriage has been fraught with heated arguments.

Anita does not respect her husband as the head of the house, he claims in the audio, further revealing that Barima — the CEO of Adinkra — is not happy in the marriage, just before alleging that the businessman is having an affair with another woman.

The snitch said the woman in question is his friend from Senior High School and an unhappily married Barima is nursing plans to tie the knot with her.

According to him, the two have been spending time together a lot more lately as they have been meeting in hotels to discuss matters concerning his marriage.

Listen to the audio below

We would like to state that GHPage cannot verify the claims and this report is solely based on contents in the audio.