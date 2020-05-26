- Advertisement -

The General Administrator at Angel Obinim’s church has revealed how his boss was maltreated at the police cells during his arrest.

According to the administrator identified as Kwadwo Adu Boahen, before his arrest, Angel Obinim has been under the weather and was admitted at the hospital.

He explained that on the day of Obinim’s arrest, the policemen upon seeing his present condition agreed to escort him to the hospital at East Legon for treatment and also cautioned him to report to the police station after his treatment.

Kwadwo Adu Boahen added that on Tuesday, 19th May 2020, Obinim reported himself at the police station to write his statement where he was later handcuffed and taken to Kaneshie Circuit Court 1.

He explained that Obinim was granted bail for 100,000 cedis and other conditions which they fulfilled but was not released.

He also added that Angel Obinim was rushed to the emergency ward due to the maltreatment he endured at the hands of the police officers.

According to Kwadwo Adu Boahen, they met all the bail requirement but the police officers ensured that they delayed in fulfilling their part of the bail.

The administrator also refuted claims that Angel Obinim couldn’t afford the 100,000 bail conditions which was why he was detained.

He also explained that Angel Obinim couldn’t do anything about his arrest spiritually because the issue is physical and must be dealt in such manner.

The head pastor of International God’s Way Church was arrested on grounds of publication of false news and forging of documents.

