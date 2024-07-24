Adom Kyei Duah can never be Jesus Christ, beware of false prophets and messiahs – Christian Council fires

The Christian Council of Ghana has openly condemned Adom Kyei Duah’s projection that his face would be used to represent Jesus Christ in the next 500 years.

In a press statement titled ‘Beware Of False Teachers And Messiahs’ – The organisation condemned Adom Kyei Duah’s comments.

According to the Christian Council, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah is not and can never be the Jesus that Christians seek.

In the press statement, the organisation further affirmed that there can only be one Jesus and he’s the one born of the virgin Mary.

A part of the press statement reads; Firstly, we wish to state unequivocally that Prophet Adom Kyei Duah is not and cannot be the Jesus that Christians seek in Ghana or the world at large,”

Background

A few weeks ago, Ghanaian pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah sparked outrage among Ghanaians after a video of him saying that his photos will replace those of Jesus Christ in the next 500 years.

Addressing his congregants in one of his sermons, Adom Kyei-Duah stated that he had been destined to replace Christ.

“My photos will replace Christ in the next 500 years,” he boldly asserted.

His congregants welcomed the news with so much pleasure, clapping and shouting in excitement. However, his comment has generated a lot of buzz on social media.