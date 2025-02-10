type here...
Entertainment

Adom Kyei Duah Gives 2.2 Million Cedis To Church Members Who Were Affected By Kantamanto Fire Outbreak

By Mzta Churchill

It is said that “it is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the rubbish could be picked from”.

Gh Page earlier this year made a publication about the founder of the second chance church, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah following the popular Kantamanto fire outbreak.

Per the report, the man of God had asked his church members who were affected by the disaster to submit their membership cards to the nearest branch so he could support them.

Well, information flying across social media platforms is that what the man of God said was not just a bluff or mere words.

It is reported that the man of God has shared a whooping 2.2 million Ghana Cedis among his church members who were affected by the outbreak.

In videos flying across social media platforms, one could see the victims with money in their hands, heaping praises on the man of God for his kind gesture towards them.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Any Man Who Borrows Money To Marry Does Not Have Sense- Kankam Boadu

Continue Mentioning My Name, I Will Slap Sense Into Your Head Soon- Adom Kyei Duah Warns Prophetess Who Said...

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, February 10, 2025
29.7 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

I am no longer an advocate for the Atta-Mills family – Koku Anyidoho

Atta-Mills-and-Koku-Anyidoho

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Sad! Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Pooley wasn’t stabbed at the stadium – Police DCOP

Nana-Pooley-FI
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways