Adom Kyei Duah Gives 2.2 Million Cedis To Church Members Who Were Affected By Kantamanto Fire Outbreak

It is said that “it is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the rubbish could be picked from”.

Gh Page earlier this year made a publication about the founder of the second chance church, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah following the popular Kantamanto fire outbreak.

Per the report, the man of God had asked his church members who were affected by the disaster to submit their membership cards to the nearest branch so he could support them.

Well, information flying across social media platforms is that what the man of God said was not just a bluff or mere words.

It is reported that the man of God has shared a whooping 2.2 million Ghana Cedis among his church members who were affected by the outbreak.

In videos flying across social media platforms, one could see the victims with money in their hands, heaping praises on the man of God for his kind gesture towards them.