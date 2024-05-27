Adom Kyei Duah goes deep into Lilwin’s gory accident; Exposes all the spiritual secrets big-time (Video)

Last Saturday, award-winning Kuamwood actor, Kojo Nkansah Lilwin was involved in a gory accident that destroyed his unregistered AMG-branded Benz.

The accident happened at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

As reported, Lilwin was travelling with two others when his salon Benz car collided head-on with another vehicle.

Lilwin and the other passengers are reported to have sustained injuries and were rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

READ ALSO: Lilwin admitted at Komfo Anokye Hospital; ‘Speaks’ for the first time after the gory accident

Hours later, Lilwin was discharged from the hospital and headed straight to the CCB Auditorium at KNUST for the premiere of his ‘A Country Called Ghana” movie.

Adom Kyei Duah, Lilwin’s spiritual father has also shared insights into the whole accident.

Speaking to his congregation last Sunday, the powerful man of God asserted that Lilwin’s accident was a spiritual test.

He continued that, he prayed to God to see his son through the accident and his prayers were answered.

READ ALSO: 16th June: Prophet who predicted Ebony’s death drops a deadly prophecy about sick Osebo The Zaraman (Video)