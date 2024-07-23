type here...
Adom Kyei Duah has performed more powerful miracles than T.B Joshua – Kumchacha argues (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Adom Kyei Duah has performed more powerful miracles than T.B Joshua - Kumchacha argues (Video)

Controversial Kumchacha has argued that Adom Kyei Duah is more powerful and has performed many intriguing miracles than the late T.B. Joshua.

Speaking in an interview with GhPage, Kumchacha firmly stated that not even the late T.B. Joshua can be compared to Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

According to Kumchacha, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah is not celebrated enough in Ghana because we as Ghanaians don’t appreciate the good things we have.

This submission from Kumchacha followed after Abena Gold of GhPage asked Kumchacha about Lilwin’s viral instant healing inside Adom Kyei Duah’s church.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Adom Kyei Duah performed an instant healing on Lilwin and additionally ordered him to remove his neck brace.

Days after the supposed instant healing, Lilwin was seen walking around in neck braces again.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

