Adom Kyei Duah is a liar, every sensible person knows he did not save Lilwin- Sean Paul fires

Controversial Kumawood actor, Sean Paul has fired some shots at his colleague, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

Wading into the accident issue of the popular actor cum musician, Sean Paul decided to launch a scathing attack on Lilwin and Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

Sean Paul, just like many other social media commentators, believes that Lilwin should be blamed for the accident.

Sean Paul believes that Lilwin perhaps told people to put cameras on him so he could overspeed and trend across social media platforms.

Talking about Adom Kyei Duah, Sean Paul said there is no truth in what the man of God has said.

Sean Paul claims Prophet Adom Kyei Duah did not save Lilwin as he said, arguing that only sensible people would agree with him that the man of God told a lie.