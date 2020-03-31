type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe flaunts her husband on their anniversary

By RASHAD
Afia Amankwah Tamakloe and husband, Larry Tamakloe
One of the popular faces on TV in Ghana is that of Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the beautiful newscaster with Adom TV.

The pretty media personality has been married for a couple of years but somehow, she has been able to keep her husband from the media.

Well, not anymore, Afia Amankwah has finally flaunted her husband. He is called Mr. Larry Tamakloe.

Afia Amankwah Tamakloe shard a photo of her husband and herself on her Instagram page to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The beautiful presenter is seen wearing a yellow dress over blue jeans. Her husband wore a Liverpool away jersey matched with a pair of khaki trousers.

Sharing the photos, the presenter captioned it: “Happy anniversary to us love”. They looked absolutely stunning together as a husband and wife in the photo.

Her fans quickly took to the comment section to praise her for having such a having such an amazing husband. Others too wished her happy marriage filled with much love and peace.

Check out the photo below

Congratulations to Afia Amankwah Tamakloe and husband, Larry Husband. Enjoy your marriage.

