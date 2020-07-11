Adom Tv host attacks & mocks Nana Aba after she banned Lutterodt and asked others to do same

Miketwo Miketwo, an Adom FM presenter, has responded to Nana Aba Anamoah’s comment of which she assured the people of Ghana that Counsellor Lutterodt has been banned from appearing on GhOne Tv following how he provoked controversy with his ‘rape’ comments.

Nana Aba’s commented came out of the outrage Counselor Lutterodt sparked when he said on an Adom TV show that ‘every rape victim enjoys the act’.

Reports have it that Counsellor Lutterodt made the said comment in an attempt to defend a woman who keeps having an affair with her rapist.

Nana Aba Anamoah, among many other celebrities, responded to Lutterodt’s comment by announcing that Lutterodts was banned from ever appearing on GHOneTv and further advised other media houses to do the same.

Miketwo Miketwo, responding to Nana Aba’s comment, took to his Facebook page to state, “One should tell Nana Aba Anamoah that every media house has its own ‘media house style’ to create content, if it is a shame to host Lutterodt it wouldn’t be a shame to any other media…ban him from ur station-don’t fight anybody…”.

See his post below: