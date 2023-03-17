type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAdom TV journalist blasted for asking Christian Atsu son "how does it...
Entertainment

Adom TV journalist blasted for asking Christian Atsu son “how does it feel?”

By Bra Stash
- Advertisement -

A journalist who works with Adom TV has come under severe social media bashing for asking a question to later-born Christian Atsu’s son at the funeral.

The journalist had asked one of the player’s sons how it felt for him to lose his father at such a young age.

While Christian Atisu’s wife and kids were making their way to the forecourt of the State House for the funeral, the journalist posed the question.

Although he did not give an answer, he was full of laughter as he was ushered to his seat alongside some members of his mother’s family.

Many believe that was a bad question to ask such a young child at the funeral of his own father. Christian Atsu was married to author Marie-Claire Rupio, with whom he had two sons and a daughter.

Christian Atsu’s final funeral rites were held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra. I was attended by President Akufo-Addo, Former President Mahama, Former Black Stars teammates, family, friends and sympathizers.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 17, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    84 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News