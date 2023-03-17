Adom TV journalist blasted for asking Christian Atsu son “how does it feel?”

- Advertisement -

A journalist who works with Adom TV has come under severe social media bashing for asking a question to later-born Christian Atsu’s son at the funeral.

The journalist had asked one of the player’s sons how it felt for him to lose his father at such a young age.

While Christian Atisu’s wife and kids were making their way to the forecourt of the State House for the funeral, the journalist posed the question.

Although he did not give an answer, he was full of laughter as he was ushered to his seat alongside some members of his mother’s family.

Adom TV journalist blasted for asking Christian Atsu's son "How does it feel?"#ripchristainatsu pic.twitter.com/gSaCHkXQz9 — GHPage (@ghpage_com) March 17, 2023

Many believe that was a bad question to ask such a young child at the funeral of his own father. Christian Atsu was married to author Marie-Claire Rupio, with whom he had two sons and a daughter.

Christian Atsu’s final funeral rites were held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra. I was attended by President Akufo-Addo, Former President Mahama, Former Black Stars teammates, family, friends and sympathizers.