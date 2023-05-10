Kevin Taylor has once again spit venom threatening to go dirty on the Adonko Company which he believes is the heart of Dr Kwaku Otemg because of his disdain for Nana Yaa Brefo.

According to Kevin Taylor, he will use social media to expose what is in Adonko Bitters and make sure it is out of the market giving Dr Kwaku Oteng a 2-week ultimatum to carry out his plans.

Irked Taylor in the video maintained that he will go to any extent to make sure he proves to Dr Kwaku Oteng that he is a force to reckon with and has the influence to cause mayhem to his business and make him poor.

“I am giving Kwaku Oteng 2 weeks. I am giving Angel FM 2 weeks. I am going to hit the eyeball of Kwaku Oteng. 2 Week. I want you people to comeback on radio and say Kevin Taylor said he’ll use 2 weeks to bring down Adonko company. I’ll break the heart of Kwaku Oteng. I will show Ghanaians what is in Adonko and why Adonko should not move on.”