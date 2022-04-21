- Advertisement -

Former MUSIGA president and politician born Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has warmed hearts on the internet with adorable family photos.

The current managing director of Ghana post is really enjoying life with his beautiful family sitting from the heartfelt pictures that have surfaced on the internet.

Obour is amongst the few celebrities who like to keep their private affairs from the internet to avoid drama and trolls hence these pictures were not even published on the internet by himself.

It appears that the family went out to enjoy themselves when the pictures were taken looking at the background of the pictures.

Obour is really doing well after being appointed as the MD for the Ghana post in January. He has uplifted the image of the mailing service that was near collapse.