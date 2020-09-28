Adorable picture of Rev. Obofuor and his triplets after naming ceremony

Rev. Obofuor in a new adorable picture is seen cuddling his triplets after their naming ceremony which came off over the weekend.

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Francis Antwi famously known as Rev. Obofuor once again showed how blessed he is in a luxurious naming ceremony held for his newly born triplets.

The star-studded event which came off on Saturday, September 26, 2020, saw guest stars including Becca, Jackie Appiah, music producer Kaywa, Afia Schwar, Mr. Drew, Kwaku Manu, Kwame Oboadie, and a host of others.

In a sophisticated after-party marked with class, these celebrities showed up looking all glamorous in support of the man of God.

Rev. Obofuor speaking at the event expressed that he felt blessed for God to have gifted him his triplets.

According to him, his role as a father is to ensure that these kids God has blessed him with become as prominent as God himself designed them to be.

Also, he added that the reason why the ceremony kinda took a while to happen was that he was waiting for the right moment.

However, a lot of beautiful pictures from the event held over the weekend have flooded social media.

In a very rare shot, the preacher and businessman is seen dressed in all-white agbada wear with his triplets resting peacefully in his arms.

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Rev. Obofuor triplets

Rev. Obofuor and his wife, Ciara Antwi, otherwise known as Bofowaa welcomed the newest additions to their family- 2 boys and one girl, somewhere in May this year.