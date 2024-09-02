type here...
Adorable video of a Kumasi lady surprising her ‘fita’ boyfriend on his birthday warms hearts

By Armani Brooklyn
A Kumasi-based Ghanaian woman demonstrated love and affection for her boyfriend, who is a mechanic, on his birthday.

The unidentified man was at his shop when his girlfriend sent Patty’s Giftery, a gift shop in Kumasi, to surprise him with presents.

In an adorable video trending on social media, the girlfriend presented her boyfriend with a nicely packaged bouquet of money, balloons, and a card as his birthday gift.

Aside from the gifts, the Ghanaian woman also sent a saxophonist to serenade her man with melodious tunes at his mechanic shop.

“His girlfriend surprised him at work and stole his heart once again,” the caption of the video read.

The boyfriend received his gifts with excitement and expressed his gratitude.

Source:GHpage

