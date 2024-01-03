Adorable video of Failatu Abdul-Razak’s father praying for her at the cookathon venue – WATCH

- Advertisement -

Emotions heightened when the father of Failatu Abdul-Razak went to offer support to his daughter as she attempts the world record for the longest cooking time held by an individual.

The eye watering video which has been shared on Ghpage TV on instag showed the elderly man in a thobe praying for her daughter at the venue of the cooking marathon (cook-a-thon).

Earlier, ghpage.com reported that Failatu Abdul-Razak has started her cook-a-thon record attempt which is currently trending nationwide.

As at when this story was published, Faila has surpassed 40 hours of cooking and still counting as she the support of her husband and the entire nation.