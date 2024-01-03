type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAdorable video of Failatu Abdul-Razak's father praying for her at the cookathon...
Entertainment

Adorable video of Failatu Abdul-Razak’s father praying for her at the cookathon venue – WATCH

Who is Faila Abdul Razak’s father?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Emotions heightened when the father of Failatu Abdul-Razak went to offer support to his daughter as she attempts the world record for the longest cooking time held by an individual.

The eye watering video which has been shared on Ghpage TV on instag showed the elderly man in a thobe praying for her daughter at the venue of the cooking marathon (cook-a-thon).

Earlier, ghpage.com reported that Failatu Abdul-Razak has started her cook-a-thon record attempt which is currently trending nationwide.

As at when this story was published, Faila has surpassed 40 hours of cooking and still counting as she the support of her husband and the entire nation.

TODAY

Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.9mph
20 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more