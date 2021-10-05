Adu Safowaa accused of borrowing expensive clothes to show off amid ‘beef’ with Nana Aba

- Advertisement -

A social media user has called out Actress and entrepreneur Adu Safowaa over borrowing of expensive clothes to show off.

The netizen who probably is a boutique owner called Adu Safowaa out over some unpaid clothes.

According to her, Safowaa should channel the same energy of destroying people’s hard-earned status into working hard and paying her debts.

This means the actress might have reportedly borrowed clothes from her but she has not paid and she’s on social media ranting almost every day.

Adu Safowaa in a quick but harsh response denied owing the accuser. She claims she has no business buying clothes from her.

Check out the convo below;

This comes after she attacked Nana Aba Anamoah over boyfriend, warned her to sty away from her lover.

