Information reaching Ghpage from trusted sources has just revealed Stacy Amoateng, the Managing Director of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) has gotten Adu Safowaa arrested.

According to reliable sources, Adu Safowaa was picked up by the police on Wednesday, 21st October 2020 and she is still in police custody.

She was taken to the CID headquarters in Accra. At the time of this report, Ghpage sources have revealed she is still at the CID quarters waiting to be processed for court.

Her arrest comes after Stacy Amoateng made a police case against her for defamation at the CID quarters.

For several weeks now, Adu Safowaa went all out to make a number of allegations against the veteran media personality.

Among other things, Adu Safowaa alleged it was Stacy Amoateng who collapsed the marriage of Dr. Kwaku Oteng and his 4th wife, Akua Ghana Most Beautiful.

She claims Stacy who was the godmother of Akua GMB destroyed her to her husband leading to her divorce. She claims that was why the same Stacy was appointed to replaced Akua as the General manager at ABN when Akua left.

Adu Safowaa also claims Stacy was the person who caused the family problems between musician Becca, her mother, and husband which went viral last year.

She accused her of being a demon and threatened to deal with her drastically for kicking her out of Adonko bitters programs when she was one of the first advertisers who helped promote the brand.