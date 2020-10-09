- Advertisement -

Adu Safowaa has come back with fresh allegations against the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kwaku Oteng and the General Manager for Angel Broadcasting Network-ABN.

According to her, the two of them paid a bribe to the organizer of Pan African Heroes Awards to award Stacy Amoateng ‘Outstanding Female Personality of the year award that she was undeserving.

Till date we’ve not come to a solid conclusion to what may have caused the friction between actress Adu Safowaa and Stacy Amoateng.

Suddenly the two have turned enemies and we don’t understand. Could their fall out be as a consequence of Stacy taking her off the list of celebrities who were billed to attend the Adonko Next Level Virtual launch? Well, time will tell.

Taking to social media, the Adonko Bitters mode exposed her ‘father’ Dr Kwaku Oteng and now rival Stacy Amoateng, she wrote;

‘Abusuafo this award scheme, Pan African heroes awards organized by Mr Issac Rockson … it was my wisdom that was saving dem … Now to the matter This outstanding bola female personality @stacyamoatenggh claimed she won was paid and pleaded on by CEO OF ABN …. they gave rockson, My formal boss money for d Toto bitche smelling @stacyamoatenggh to receive the award. It was d most disorganized scheme as always when I kept saving rocksons ass….Gyimifo baa 2500 GH monthly receiver @stacyamoatenggh …. Oustanding bola woman. Hahaha‘

This is not the first time Adu Safowaa has attacked Stacy Amoateng but to drag Dr Kwaku Oteng into her mess with her has raised eyebrpws.

