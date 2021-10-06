Adu Safowaa finally apologizes to Nana Aba’s alleged boyfriend

- Advertisement -

Adu Sarfowaa has apologized to the alleged boyfriend of Nana Aba Anamoah, Nana Doe for lying that she is in a relationship with him.

In a letter issued by the manager of the actress, all that she said including sharing the guy with Nana Aba are false and thus she sincerely apologises for the misinformation.

Adu Sarfowaa failed to render any public apology to Nana Aba and she (Nana Aba) on the other hand hasn’t reacted yet.

Read the apology below;

Adu Safowaa took social media by surprise days ago as she called out the General Manager of GHOne TV Nana Aba Anamoah over the Range Rover she received last year as a birthday gift.

In a video, the controversial actress alleged that the Range Rover Nana Aba flaunted as her birthday gift belongs to her (Adu Safowah) boyfriend.

In another related story, Safowah has made a U-turn amid her claims revealing the intention behind her attack on the Media guru Nana Aba Anamoah. In a new video, the controversial and loudmouth socialite said her earlier rant was a joke.

