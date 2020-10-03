type here...
Adu Safowaa speaks after her near-death accident

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghpage awhile ago reported about the ghastly accident involving Actress Adu Safowaa that nearly took her life.

The accident happened today in the afternoon around 1 pm along the Lapaz Highway stretch. It occurred on her way to a wedding. Adu Safowaa has in a new video narrated how the accident occurred.

READ ALSO: Kwaku Oteng’s daughter, Adu Safowaa survives an accident after her car turned 6 times

The actress giving details of how the accident happened said “…all I saw was my car turned six(6) times and the Benz car in front of me somersaulted.

The Benz driver was overtaking a car into another lane at top speed and he suddenly crossed me in my lane whiles riding my car at a very low speed and my car turned six(6) times”.

The Benz driver after his car somersaulted got himself injured together with a lady at the front seat, who presumably is his wife, Adu Safowaa narrated.

In the video, Adu Safowaa is full of praise to God for sparing her life and giving her another chance to live and proclaim His good works to the world. This is a big testimony for her.

She disclosed that miraculously as her car and the Benz somersaulted instantaneously, “something held her tight to her seat along with her P.A, Kwame who was with her in the car”.

“There is God o! few hours I paid my tithe and God saved me, My boss is Jesus“, Safowaa happily stated.

She survived the accident uninjured. Thank God for her life.

Source:GHPAGE

