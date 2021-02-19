Popular film director Isaac Rockson who claims to be the godfather of Adu Safowaa has launched an attack on her after she made negative comments about the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt, Isaac stated that Adu Safowaa is suffering from mental depression.

According to the film director, Adu Safowaa is a witch and is currently acting this way due to her mental instability.

He also added that Safowaa is being ungrateful and her actions will cause her misfortunes.

The film director further stated that Dr Kwaku Oteng is not the first businessman she has disrespected but has tarnished the image of over 10 rich men in Ghana.

He added that some people are behind Adu Safowaa’s attack on the business mogul and that she is aware of what she is doing.

He further warned his god-daughter to be cautious with her recent actions as she might not be able to handle the repercussions.

This comes after Adu Safowaa went on a raging spree by dragging Dr Kwaku Oteng and his businesses into the mud.

She described the alcoholic drink produced by his company as harmful and unhealthy and apologised to Ghanaians for advertising it.

She added that the business mogul is the loser in his failed marriage to her friend Akua GMB as she is currently dating a richer man.