Adu Safowaah received cash and a brand new car from Dr Kwaku Oteng for shooting Adonko advert - Mr Magic

Adu Safowaah happens to be a one time favourite of the CEO of Angel Group of companies Dr Kwaku Oteng has been out making some wild allegations against the businessman and millionaire.

According to Adu Safowaah in an earlier post, she never received a dime from the businessman after shooting the Adonko bitters commercial.

Her claims got people asking questions if she is actually saying the truth because her claims sounds strange.

Mr Magic who also happens to be the lead character in the advert has come out and exposed Adu Safowaah.

According to Mr Magic, Adu Safowaah was initially not part of the people who had been selected to shoot the advert but she accompanied Sam Dackus who happened to be the producer of the advert to the location.

He went on and revealed that after the shooting of the advert, they received a call for them to reshoots the advert for their rebranded bottle.

Mr Magic explained that together with Sam Dackus and Adu Sarfowaah, they went to the office of Dr. Kwaku Oteng and he gave him 1,000 cedis and Adu Sarfowaah got 2,000 cedis.

They then went for a photo shoot and the man gave them 1000 cedis each and even added extra to Adu Sarfowaah for hotel fee.

The following year when they wanted to shoot another advert, they both got 5,000 cedis from Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

The lead character in the advert further went on and revealed that they both got a car from Kweku Oteng just for the advert.

Narrating how they both got the car, he disclosed that the CEO invited them to his house and thanked them for the success of the Adonko brand.

It was at that point that he told them to go to his car garage and choose any car of their choice.

Adu Safowaah choose a Toyota Corolla car while he opted for a Camry.