Actress Adu Safowaah has issued a stern warning to Akua GMB over some comments she has allegedly made against her.

The warning comes as a shock to many due to the fact that some months ago, the same Adu Safowaah was out there defending Akua GMB when the brouhaha in connection to her marriage to business mogul Kweku Oteng.

According to Adu Saforwaa, Akua GMB should stop going around spreading lies saying she asked for money because she has never in her life asked for any money.

Telling her side of the story, Adu Safowaa revealed that during Akua’s marriage brouhaha she received GHC1000 from her even though she didn’t ask for any money she took it in good faith.

She continued that, she used to be a very close friend to Zionflex but Akua GMB has managed to destroy that strong bond between them.

Adu Safowaah then went ahead to warn Akua GMB to desist from spreading lies about her otherwise she would be forced to come out with deep revelations that would destroy her.

