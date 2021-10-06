Adu Safowah arrested by Nana Aba’s boyfriend for blackmailing him

- Advertisement -

Regina Adu Safowah has been arrested this afternoon, Monagucci reports on social media.

According to her report, the actress and entrepreneur has been arrested for blackmailing Nana Doe who is a business mogul of Ghs 100,00.

Check out the post by Mona Gucci Below;

Watch the video below;

Safowah’s arrest comes after she exposed and attacked, Nana Doe, a business mogul who is also alleged to be the boyfriend of GhOne TV’s General Manager, Nana Aba Anamoah on social media over Range Rover.

Ghpage is keeping an eye on the story. Keep it locked here we’ll bring you the latest.