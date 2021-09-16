type here...
‘Please forgive me’-Adu Safowah weeps as she finally apologises to Dr Kwaku Oteng

By Mr. Tabernacle
Actress and entrepreneur Adu Safowaa in tears has rendered an apology to his ‘father’ Dr Kwaku Oteng, the CEO of Angel Group of Companies.

Adu Safowaa sometime ago claimed that Kwaku Oteng paid a bribe to the organizer of Pan African Heroes Awards to award Stacy Amoateng the‘ Outstanding Female Personality of the year award’ that she was undeserving.

READ ALSO: Adu Safowaa exposes Dr Kwaku Oteng and Stacy Amoateng

She also alleged that Dr Kwaku Oteng is a womanizer. According to her, he fired all the ladies who did the Adonko advert except herself.

After constantly disgracing the businessman on social media, Adu Safowaa has regretted hence running to the mercy of the latter.

Speaking a recent interview on Neat FM, the actress and businesswoman shed tears as he apologised to Dr Kwaku Oteng for all the bad things she’s done to him that has dent his image.

She disclosed that the Adonko Boss has been very good to her anytime she needed help. Safowaa revealed that years ago when she had nowhere to sleep, Dr Oteng gave her ‘life’.

Adu Safowaa however called on Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong to beg Dr Kwaku Oteng on her behalf whiles rendering her apology.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Adu Safowaa hinted that though she needs forgiveness from the Business mogul, she is never going close to him.

Source:GHPAGE

