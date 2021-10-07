- Advertisement -

Adu Safowah has lashed out at Ghanaian presenter Monalisa Abigail Semeha popularly known as Mona Gucci for allegedly circulating her arrest video.

Adu Safowah, who practically has a dispute with almost everyone in the entertainment industry called Mona Gucci out for stabbing her in the back.

According to Adu Safowah, Mona Gucci is evil and disgusting person who takes delight in the plight of others.

She added that Mona Gucci came to the police station under the guise of sympathizing with her but was rather plotting against her.

Adu Safowah also revealed that Mona Gucci came to the police station half-naked and was flirting with the gentleman.

I tot u jsaid, ur bf lives at trassaco which I know it a lie…. No man wants you. why were you throwing yourself on the gentleman like that? Why did you come to the station with a half breast? U kept opening your ties and African print around the gentleman and friends, I DNT think any of them will wish dating u, you are Jonny bravo with 90 years breast, you are disgusting n wen u go naked, any of those guys will run away in the bedroom“, Adu Safowah fired.

It was reported yesterday that actress and entrepreneur Adu Safowah was arrested for allegedly blackmailing and defaming a businessman.

Video of her arrest was widely circulated and this happens to be her second arrest over accusations she made against some personalities.

This was after she made some serious allegations against Nana Aba Anamoah concerning the Range Rover she received as a birthday gift last year.