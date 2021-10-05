I was having fun-Adu Safowah makes U-Turn after claims that Nana Aba slept with her boyfriend

- Advertisement -

Adu Safowah has made a shocking revelation a day after she came ranting on social media claiming that Nana Aba slept with her boyfriend threatening to release her nude photos to expose her.

In a viral video, Adu Safowah has lashed out at the General Manager of GHOne TV Nana Aba Anamoah over the Range Rover she received last year as a birthday gift.

In a video, the controversial actress alleged that the Range Rover Nana Aba flaunted as her birthday gift belongs to her (Adu Safowah) boyfriend.

Adu Safowah also alleged that the media personality borrowed the car to brag on social media and that she is living a fake life.

Also, in a post on social media, Adu Safowah hurled insults at Nana Aba, describing her as a disgrace.

She said a lot in the video below;

Well, Safowah has made a U-turn amid her claims revealing the intention behind her attack on the Media guru Nana Aba Anamoah. In a new video, the controversial and loudmouth socialite said her earlier rant was a joke.

According to her, she was having fun and that was not aimed at tarnishing the image of the Radio/TV Presenter. Also, it was a move by her management team lead by Alex Charming, her manager to garner the attention to promote her upcoming awards program.

Watch the video here;