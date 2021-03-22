type here...
GhPage News Adum: Woman in trouble for beating three pastors
News

Adum: Woman in trouble for beating three pastors

By Qwame Benedict
Adum: Woman in trouble for beating three pastors
Hannah Yeboah
- Advertisement -

A 46-year-old woman is in the grips of the police for beating up three pastors in Adum a suburb of Kumasi.

The woman who has been identified as Yeboah Hannah according to reports used a cane and electrical wires on the three men of God she claims are hungry and stomach pastors.

Reports from there indicated that Hannah was on her way to the market when she met a street pastor known as Pastor Yobi who told her she has seen something about her eldest son.

According to the Pastor, there is a calamity that would befall Hannah’s son who he claims is abroad.

Hannah got interested to listen to more of what the preacher was saying because all he was saying were just lies and was just trying to play smart on the woman.

After she had listened to the lies from this man of God for about 20 minutes and he requested money to break the evil, she pointed it to the preacher he was telling lies and started caning him with some electrical wires from his own system.

She later took the pastor’s collection box and shared the money to four head potters who had gathered there.

When people gathered to find out why she was beating the pastor, she explained the whole incident to them adding that she only has one son and that son is a doctor at the Kwadaso Government Hospital so that the street preacher was doing was just trying to place smart on her intelligence.

Hannah went to a different spot where she saw another preacher, she stood there and listened to him after he was done, he also requested money from the people to help in the work of God.

She got angry and used the electrical wires from the first pastor on the second pastor accusing him of deceiving the public just to make money for themselves.

The second pastor called her a witch, and that irritated her the more and asked people not to give him any money.

A third pastor who was around tried to separate the fight between the two but he also received some caning from Hannah.

The first pastor reported the assault to the police who heard of Hannah’s second incident and rushed there to arrest her. But that was after she vowed to fight the street preachers from deceiving the people of Kumasi.

She was later released on bill after her doctor son showed up at the police station.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, March 22, 2021
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
89 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News