Amoabeng, the Adventist student who shot his colleague after he tried to test a gun in his possession has been granted bail.

The news became known via Angel FM through their official Facebook page.

Following the sad incident, Amoabeng was arrested and has been to and fro Atwima Kwanwoma Twedie District Court.

It is reported that following their court appearance earlier today, April 29, the Twedie District court has granted Amoabeng a 200k Cedis bail.