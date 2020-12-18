type here...
You are not our advisers to tell NDC to go to court – Sammy Gyamfi to detractors

By Mr. Tabernacle
The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has replied detractors who are calling on his party to go to court over the Election results.

He claims that the NDC going to court is an option but whether or not they will exercise that option lies in their bosom.

Speaking at a press briefing by the party in Accra, Sammy Gyamfi explained the party is not in a rush to go to court and will not yield to the demand by their opponent to go to court.

He opined that those ‘self-appointed’ critics of the NDC who are always trolling that the party should go to court should allow the them to finish their audit, gather their evidence and make a decision.

“Do not tell the NDC to go to court because you are not our advisors. Going to court is an option and protesting election results is a right so no one should tell us to go to court.”

He clarified that the same law that allows the NDC to go to court to challenge the results also gives them, “the right to speak up”.

“We will protest against the flawed election results today, tomorrow and the day after. We will only go to court after we are done with the auditing of our figures,” Sammy Gyamfi added.

Meantime, many have called on the party leadership to present their evidence to a court of competent jurisdiction for a decision to be taken upon instead of the current media talk and street protests.

Source:GHPAGE

