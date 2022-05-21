- Advertisement -

Sarah Adwoa Safo has sparked mixed reactions on social media after posting a video indicating she has purchased a brand new vehicle for one of her children in the United States.

Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong received a Chevrolet Corvette worth $60,000 (about 466,000 cedis) as a birthday gift as he turned a year older.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP’s son with Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, seems to have taken delivery of the luxury vehicle a few days ago after he was earlier seen in a video trying his hands on the whip at a dealership on April 23, 2022.

Adwoa Safo shared videos of Kelvin’s new car on social media on Wednesday, May 18 with the caption “Kelvin’s Perfect Birthday Gift…”

In the videos, Kelvin is seen standing beside the car at their US home as a saleman gives him a few tips about operating the expensive car.

He goes ahead to sit in the covette and test out some of the cool features like opening up the roof of the vehicle.