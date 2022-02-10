type here...
Adwoa Safo is the reason why the passage of the E-levy delayed – Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after campaigning for his baby mama Adwoa Safo has now launched an attack at her over how she is making things difficult for the NPP in Parliament.

He noted on Oman Fm that the absence of Adwoa Safo in parliament is one of the reasons the E-Levy has been tough to pass.

He talked about how she’s travelled again despite the fact that her party needs her in parliament to bolster their numbers in order for the E-Levy to be reintroduced.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, people like Adomako Baafi continue to serve the party despite what the party has done to him, but if Adwoa Safo had been in charge, the party would have gone someplace.

