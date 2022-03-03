Adwoa Safo requests for another 4-week leave extension

- Advertisement -

Sarah Awdoa Safo, the Dome-Kwabenya MP, has requested another leave extension from Parliament.

The extension was contained in a fresh letter written by the legislator, according to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament.

According to him, the letter, dated Monday, February 28, was addressed to Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of the House of Representatives, with him as a copy.

“What I can disclose now is that she brought a letter on Wednesday, requesting a four-week extension.” Her injured child, she continued, is still responding to treatment.

“I can’t say whether she’s okay or not since I’m not there with her,” he admitted on Accra’s Neat FM.

“I can’t tell if the Speaker has agreed to the extension or not,” the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, “and I haven’t had any discussions with the Speaker either.”